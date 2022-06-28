IST Islamabad to Organize Space Summer School Next Month

National Center of GIS and Applications of the Institute of Space Technology (IST) is organizing a week-long annual Space Summer School (SSS) for young space enthusiasts that will be held from 25 to 29 July 2022 at IST Islamabad.

The SSS is a specialized annual program designed specifically to engage and consequently spark an interest in the young generation of Pakistan towards the rapidly growing and promising field of space science and technology and its applications.

Since its inception in 2017, SSS has engaged more than 1,000 students from various cities of Pakistan, to familiarize and equip the young minds with the latest trends, technologies, and research breakthroughs in the space sector and their consequent applications directly contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

SSS 2022 encapsulates a vast spectrum of space knowledge focusing on the regional and global perspective under 6 exploration tracks. It encompasses knowledge of Earth, deep space, atmosphere, aviation, rocketry, satellite technology, astronomy, and astrophysics.

Upholding the legacy, Space Education Research Lab, a partner lab of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications, is organizing the sixth SSS this year.

Targeted towards the students of Grade 5 to 12 in two categories: Abecedarian (Grade 5 to 8) and Virtuoso (Grade 9 to 12), SSS 2022 features a week-long program encapsulating interactive lectures, hands-on activities, workshops, technology demonstrations, webinars, career counseling sessions and an astronomy night.

Another highlight of the SSS includes a specialized “Dr. Abdus Salam Space Contest”, dedicated to renowned scientist and Nobel laureate, Dr. Abdus Salam. This three-staged contest offers a competitive environment for space education wherein the participants can challenge their academic competence in the space arena and garner acknowledgment and recognition.

The registration fee per participant is Rs. 8,000 which covers the participant’s package, refreshments, and access to SSS 2022 lecture content along with a lifetime learning experience and unique educational exposure. SSS 2022 has a limited number of registration slots available which will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested students may register for the 6th SSS by 30 June 2022.