Everything You Need to Know About Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2022

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, has approved to launch Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2022. The initiative is aimed at tackling poverty and unemployment in the province.

According to details, loans worth Rs. 30 billion will be given to citizens in easy installments. Those looking to set up their businesses will be given a minimum loan of Rs. 100,000 and a maximum loan of Rs. 10,000,000 under the program.

Here is all you need to know about the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2022.

Target groups

University or college graduates with entrepreneurial skills.

Diploma holders from recognized Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes.

Artisans and skilled workers.

Existing businesses.

Those looking to adopt resource-efficient and cleaner production technologies or any green/environment-friendly intervention to improve the environment.

Eligibility Criteria

Valid CNIC with the residential address of Punjab

Business location : Punjab.

: Punjab. Business type : Sole proprietor, partnership, or any business having a clean e-CIB/credit history. Startups as well as new and existing businesses having a feasible business plan.

: Sole proprietor, partnership, or any business having a clean e-CIB/credit history. Startups as well as new and existing businesses having a feasible business plan. Gender : male, female, and transgender.

: male, female, and transgender. Age limit: 20 to 50 years.

Terms and conditions

Rs. 2,000 non-refundable application processing fee at the time of submission of the application

Loan limit : Up to Rs. 10,000,000. Clean lending: Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 10,000,000. Secured lending: Rs. 1,000,000 to Rs. 10,000,000.

: Up to Rs. 10,000,000. Tenure of loan repayment: 2 to 5 years including a grace period of 6 months.

Security of loan : Personal guarantee of the borrower along with a net worth statement for clean lending of Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000. Personal guarantee of the borrower along with one third-party guarantor with a net worth equal to the loan for clean lending of Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 1,000,000. Mortgage of residential, commercial, industrial, or agricultural properties or vehicles in the name of borrower or blood relative, proprietor, or partner for loans of Rs. 1,000,000 to Rs. 10,000,000.

:

Documents Required

Scanned copies of the following documents are required:

Picture.

CNIC (front/back).

Latest educational degree/certificate.

Experience certificates (if applicable).

License/registration with chamber or trade body (if applicable).

Security documents for availing loan.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2022 at the official website of Punjab Rozgar.

