PM Shehbaz Revokes Minister’s Perks for SAPMs

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif decided on Tuesday to revoke the perks and perks of a minister from his Special Assistants (SAPMs) who are also parliamentarians.

As reported by 24NewsHD TV, a notification issued with his approval detailed that the perks and privileges of a federal minister have been withdrawn from SAPM Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim. Similarly, the privileges of a state minister have been rescinded for SAPMs Junaid Anwar, Sheikh Fayaz Ud Din, and Rumina Khurshid Alam.

These parliamentarians had been appointed as SAPMs on 10 June and they will now serve the PM on an honorary basis, as per the notification.

PM Shehbaz has not given them any portfolios yet.