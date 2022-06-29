New Zealand Cricket Confirms Multiple Tours of Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed Pakistan tours in December 2022 and April 2023. The two sides will face each other in two Tests, eight ODIs, and five T20Is during the two visits.

The Kane Williamson-led team will travel to Pakistan in December 2022 for two Tests and three ODIs before facing off again in April 2023 for five ODIs and five T20Is.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two-match Test series will be the part of World Test Championship while the ODI series will be part of the ODI World Cup Super League.

The Kiwis will return to Pakistan in April 2023 for a five-match ODI and five-match T20I series. The ODI series, however, will not be part of the ODI Super League.

Last year, the New Zealand cricket team canceled the tour of Pakistan minutes before the first match in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns despite foolproof security arrangements.

Pakistan Cricket Board received compensation from New Zealand Cricket last month for abruptly canceling the tour, which also helped to normalize relations between the two cricket-playing nations.

Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board has also accepted New Zealand’s invitation for the tri-series featuring Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand in October before the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan cricket team has a packed schedule in the upcoming six months which is why the cricket board had to cancel the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.