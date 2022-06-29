PCB Set to Propose Another Tri-Nation Series In ICC Meeting

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, is expected to propose an annual tri-nation T20I series with Australia and England at the upcoming ICC meeting, which will be held in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games.

“The board is working on the plan and it is an alternative to the four-nation annual event which was proposed by Ramiz at the last ICC meeting and which didn’t get the required support from other members and has been shelved.”

The cricket board chairman had presented the plan for the four-nation series at the ICC meeting earlier this year, but the idea got no positive response from BCCI, and PCB has now dropped India from the plan, leaving only Australia and England.

Reports suggest that the cricket board chairman is confident in getting the tri-series plan approved because he has good personal relationships with BCCI chief, Saurav Ganguly, and other board heads.

“Ramiz has good personal relations with BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly and other board heads and he is quietly confident the tri-series plan can be executed by next year.”

The ECB and CA have already expressed support for the tri-nation series, and Ramiz Raja may get his idea approved by not objecting to India’s IPL window request.