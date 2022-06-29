TCS Logistics Appoints Moin A. Malik As Its CEO

TCS – Pakistan’s largest logistics company – has appointed Moin A. Malik as CEO of TCS Logistics Private Limited.

Malik has an illustrious career in the logistics industry with which he has been associated for over three decades. Before joining TCS Logistics, he was the CEO of Agility Pakistan, a company he led for over 20 years.

“As we expand and grow, we are reorganizing our logistics business to continue to provide the best services to our customers. As part of this process, I am pleased to welcome Moin A. Malik as the CEO of TCS Logistics Private Limited,” said Saira Awan, President of TCS (Pvt.) Ltd.

I am confident that his extensive experience in the industry, complemented by his knowledge of TCS will help us move expediently towards achieving our objectives,” she added.

She further stated that Harris Jamali would continue as CEO of TCS Private Limited.

“Having led the transformation of the entire platform over the last few years, I strongly believe that we are at a natural inflexion point of enhancing dedicated focus on each growth vertical,” said Harris Jamali, CEO of TCS Private Limited.

“We welcome Moin A Malik onboard and both TCS and its customers will benefit from his experience as he takes these segments to their true potential,” he added.

Malik’s first tenure at TCS started in 1984 and by the time he left in 1997, he had held many senior management positions. Malik is an active member of ACAAP, PIFFA, and Founder Chairman of FOAP (Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan) and is an expert in modern logistics and transportation networks.

With experience in express courier, freight forwarding, 3PL Logistics, and Distribution Services, Malik, has frequently liaised with international bodies and the Government to resolve issues related to the logistics industry.

As CEO of TCS Logistics Private Limited, he will be leading and transforming Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), Fleet, and Overland, while being involved in further development of new business opportunities in areas such as TIR (Transports Internationaux Routers) and International Freight Forwarding.

TCS plans to build a robust logistics operation catering to cross-border regional trade through its TIR trucking service and intends to build a large footprint in logistics.

The company aims to achieve this through major investments in new warehouses, boosting international trade through its international freight-forwarding operations, and providing new solutions in door-to-door delivery through its overland cargo and fleet operations.