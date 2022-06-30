Breaking: FIFA Lifts Ban on Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA has finally lifted the ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the Normalization Committee has revealed.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 29 June 2022 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference,” an official statement by FIFA read.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the normalization committee of the PFF had regained full control of the PFF’s premises and was in a position to manage its finances.

Chairman Normalization Committee, Haroon Malik, has congratulated the entire nation on the development, saying his team has worked really hard to undo the ban that has haunted footballers and fans in the country alike.

The lifting of the ban means that the Pakistan football team will be able to participate in international events and friendlies and normal football activities would finally resume in the country after a hiatus of over a year.