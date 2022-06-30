Islamabad High Court Rejects CAA’s Notification on Pension Cut

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the notification by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which had proposed an Rs. 30,000 cut in its employees’ pensions.

A single bench of the IHC headed by Justice Sardar Aijaz Ishaq Khan heard Barrister Afghan Kareem Kundi’s petition against the pension cut order on Wednesday, according to a report by ARY News.

The court issued a stay order for the CAA’s notification and notice to Pakistan’s aviation authority, and also told the CAA to submit a detailed response at the next hearing.

Earlier the same day, the CAA’s Board of Governors (BoG) had announced that it had slashed the pensions of some of its former employees, as reported by 24News.

It stated in a notification that the pensions of the retired Additional Directors of Executive Group 7 would have a deduction of Rs. 30,000 in accordance with the recommendation of the BoG. “Director-General CAA, Khaqan Murtaza, suggested a cut in the pension,” the report said.

However, a spokesperson for the CAA denied the reports of reducing the pension despite being provided documentary evidence of it.

The affected pensioners had argued that no deduction is permissible under the rules and stated that they would challenge the CAA management’s decision in court.