IT Ministry Recommends Candidates for NITB DG Slot

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has recommended a panel of three candidates for the slot of National Information Technology Board Director-General.

Sources said that the Ministry of IT&T has proposed the names of Mohammad Imran Hyder, Toufeeque Ahmad, and Khurram Khan for the slot to the Prime Minister Secretariat.

The ministry shortlisted 13 out of 313 applicants and 10 candidates appeared before the four-member selection committee.

Based on the criteria, the candidates were evaluated in terms of educational background, personality, leadership, the relevance of experience, and vision for the sector by the selection Committee.

The tenure of the incumbent NITB DG will expire on July 2, 2022.