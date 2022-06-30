NADRA and CDA to Develop Biometric System for Sale and Transfer of Properties

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) signed an agreement on Wednesday to develop a biometric system for the smooth sale and transfer of properties in Islamabad.

ARY News reported that Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, spoke at the ceremony and detailed that nearly 20,000 transactions of sale and transfer of properties are performed annually, and the incorporation of the biometric transfer system will ease and accelerate the process.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Conduct Third-Party Performance Audit of High Impact Bootcamp Project

He stated that the digital system will minimize forgery attempts and other challenges during the transfer of properties.

Prior to this, NADRA had launched a comprehensive contactless biometric verification for the banking system which allows people to verify their government and vehicle documents on their smartphones.