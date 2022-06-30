New Dates Announced for Pakistan Auto Show 2022

After a number of delays due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country, the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22) is finally set to captivate automotive enthusiasts next month.

According to details, the PAPS-2022 will be held from 29-31 July at the International Expo Center in Lahore.

Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) organizes PAPS every year and the theme for this year’s auto show is “Made in Pakistan.”

Like every year, automakers will unveil new vehicles at PAPS 2022. Automotive enthusiasts, analysts, and the general public are extremely keen on getting a glimpse into the future of the local car industry.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman PAAPAM, Abdul Razzaq Gauhar, said that the interest of local and international consumers and investors in PAPS has increased significantly with the growth of the auto industry in Pakistan.

The local auto industry has immense potential to grow exponentially in the coming years. Keeping this fact in mind, PAAPAM will continue providing automakers a platform in the form of PAPS to display their upcoming products.