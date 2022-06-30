Honda Massively Increases Bike Prices for No Reason Yet Again

Atlas Honda has announced yet another massive price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from 1 July, Friday.

This is their third price hike within two months, with the first two taking effect in May. Overall in 2022, this is their fifth price hike. As always, the company has not given any reasons for the price hike.

Here are the revised prices of all Honda bikes.

Sr. No. Model Current Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) 1. CD 70 106,500 5,000 111,500 2. CD 70 Dream 113,500 6,000 119,500 3. Pridor 144,900 6,000 150,900 4. CG 125 168,500 6,000 174,500 5. CG 125 SE 198,500 7,000 205,500 6. CB 125F 253,900 10,000 263,900 7. CB 150F 308,900 15,000 323,900 8. CB 150F SE 312,900 15,000 327,900

Pakistan’s bike industry is now more than 90% localized. This means that domestic bike manufacturers are making most parts and components for their bikes in the country and aren’t affected by rising US dollar exchange rates.

Despite an increase in localization, motorcycle manufacturers continue to hike the prices of their bike lineups, slowly taking them out of the reach of the common man.