Honda Massively Increases Bike Prices for No Reason Yet Again

Atlas Honda has announced yet another massive price hike for its motorcycle lineup, with the new prices coming into effect from 1 July, Friday.
This is their third price hike within two months, with the first two taking effect in May. Overall in 2022, this is their fifth price hike. As always, the company has not given any reasons for the price hike.
Here are the revised prices of all Honda bikes.
|Sr. No.
|Model
|Current Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|1.
|CD 70
|106,500
|5,000
|111,500
|2.
|CD 70 Dream
|113,500
|6,000
|119,500
|3.
|Pridor
|144,900
|6,000
|150,900
|4.
|CG 125
|168,500
|6,000
|174,500
|5.
|CG 125 SE
|198,500
|7,000
|205,500
|6.
|CB 125F
|253,900
|10,000
|263,900
|7.
|CB 150F
|308,900
|15,000
|323,900
|8.
|CB 150F SE
|312,900
|15,000
|327,900
Pakistan’s bike industry is now more than 90% localized. This means that domestic bike manufacturers are making most parts and components for their bikes in the country and aren’t affected by rising US dollar exchange rates.
Despite an increase in localization, motorcycle manufacturers continue to hike the prices of their bike lineups, slowly taking them out of the reach of the common man.