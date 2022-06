PCB Announces Improved Red and White-Ball Central Contracts for 2022-23

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the list of men’s central contracts for 2022–2023 which includes a total of 33 players in both the red and white-ball cricket.

A total of five players have been included in both categories. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are in category A, while Imam-ul-Haq is in C and B categories respectively in red and white-ball cricket, while Hasan Ali has been placed in B and C.

Ten players have been given only red-ball contracts, which are divided into four categories. Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam are included in categories A and B respectively, while Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, and Nauman Ali have been included as category C players.

Category D for the red-ball central contact includes the likes of Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, and Yasir Shah.

The cricket board has given white-ball contracts to 11 players. Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are in category A, while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz are in categories B and C respectively.

Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mehmood are placed in category D of white-ball contracts.

Category Red Ball White Ball A Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Azhar Ali Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan B Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf C Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz D Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Wasim Jr. Shanwaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

7 players who excelled in domestic cricket have been awarded emerging category contract which includes Ali Usman, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram, and Salman Ali Agha.