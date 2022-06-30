PITB, GB Police Ink MoU for Driving License Information Management System

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Police Department have signed an MoU to roll out Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS) in Gilgit Baltistan for improving the driving and traffic operations across the province.

The MoU was signed by PITB IT-Operations (IT-Ops), Director Syed Qasim Ifzal, and GB Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Headquarters, Afzal Mahmood Butt.

According to the MoU, this centralized system will be installed at all the Licensing Centers across GB for services such as the Issuance, Renewal, Processing and Identification of Fake/Duplicate, Cancelled and Expired licenses.

In addition to this, PITB will provide technical support, maintenance services, and necessary training to the GB Police staff regarding DLIMS.