Samsung Launches World’s First Rugged Phone with 5G

Samsung has just launched the world’s first rugged smartphone with 5G support called XCover 6 Pro. Just like previous XCover phones, the XCover 6 Pro is made for those working in hazardous environments like construction workers. The phone is shockproof and can also be used with wet hands or gloves.

Design and Display

The phone’s display is a 6.6-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and comes with increased sensitivity so it can easily be used with gloves. It also has IP68 water resistance and MIL-810H compliance, making it as tough as a brick.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC which brings 5G support. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable through a microSD card.

For software, you get Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI on top.

Cameras

Rugged phones are generally not camera-centric, but you still get a 50MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera. It is capable of recording 4K as well as 1080p video clips.

The waterdrop notch houses a 13MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,050 mAh battery onboard that is easily removable if you want to swap batteries on the go. It has support for 15W fast charging, but the charger is sold separately.

Samsung has not announced the phone’s pricing yet, but based on rumors, we expect it to cost around €600.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro