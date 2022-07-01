ARY Acquires TV and Live Streaming Rights for FIFA World Cup 2022

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, has announced that his network has secured exclusive TV and digital rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Salman Iqbal said, “I am proud to announce that ARY Digital Network has acquired the exclusive TV and Digital Rights of for FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 for Pakistan.”

Salman Iqbal, who is also the CEO of the PSL franchise Karachi Kings, added that they have achieved another milestone and will continue to work for the advancement of sports in the country to fulfill their promise.

As promised, we continue to work for the progress of sports in our country. Even against all odds, we have achieved another milestone.

I am proud to announce that #ARYDigitalNetwork has acquired the exclusive TV & Digital Rights of for FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 !! For Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/BAIXZ1B5Gy — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) June 30, 2022

He said that fans can now easily watch the FIFA World Cup in Pakistan which will kick off on November 21 in Qatar live on A-Sports and can stream it through the ARY ZAP application. It will also air the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix starting from today.

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY had also acquired TV and digital rights for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, PSL 2022, and Karachi Open Squash Championship.

Last month the ARY ZAP, the popular app owned by ARY Digital Network, live-streamed the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies.

In another major development, The Bureau of the FIFA Council removed the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.