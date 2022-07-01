Asim Azhar and Merub Ali Announced as New Campaign Ambassador for Free Fire Pakistan

The power couple, Asim and Merub, were recently spotted at the shoot set of Free Fire. The couple was looking stunning as always.

Both Asim and Merub looked thrilled to be part of this collaboration as they always want to bring something new and exciting to their fans.

From the BTS of the shoot, it seems that they might be releasing a New Music Video together in collaboration with Free Fire but there is no official announcement yet from the couple or brand. Yet the fans are enthusiastic about the new project.

To enhance user experience and relish the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Free Fire is also giving away many amazing in-game rewards like 6 new in-game bundles along with highly requested magic cubes and pet flash, grenade, backpacks, emote, and many others.

Free Fire has 1 billion styling and customization options in-game which can definitely make users’ Eid much more fun and exciting.

With 1 billion-plus downloads and 150 million daily active users, Free Fire is the one most popular and downloaded battle royale games. It was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to App Annie.

Garena Free Fire is famous for being compatible with low-end devices. The storage space taken up by this title is below 1 GB, which makes it an instant favorite among gamers