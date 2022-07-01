Gilgit Baltistan to Establish its Own IT Board

The Gilgit Baltistan government has decided to establish its own Information Technology Board.

Gilgit Baltistan cabinet has approved the establishment of an IT board in its last meeting held on 27 June.

Secretary IT Gilgit Baltistan, Azam Khan, while talking to Propakistani confirmed the cabinet’s approval for the establishment of the Information Technology Board in the province. He said that the Draft Act has been approved by the GB Cabinet and it will go to GB Assembly thereafter IT Board will be notified.

An amount of Rs. 200 million has been allocated for this purpose. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid himself is taking interest in the project, he added.

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) Director-General, Faisal Iqbal, has appreciated the step taken by the Gilgit Baltistan cabinet. He said the NITB will provide full support to the GB Government in this regard.

Managing Director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Osman Nasir, has termed it a historic step for the IT revolution in Gilgit Baltistan. In his message on LinkedIn, he said that he appreciates the initiative taken by the Gilgit-Baltistan government to empower the youth through It. He said that Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Wani has played a key role in this regard.

Osman Nasir said that PSEB will continue to play its role in the development of the IT industry and Technology entrepreneurship in Gilgit-Baltistan.