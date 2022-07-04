Chamber of Property Dealers Association of Rahim Yar Khan Swears in New President

The oath-taking ceremony of the Chamber of Property Dealers Association of Rahim Yar Khan was held on June 29th at the Taj Mahal Marquee in Rahim Yar Khan.

The event was presided over by the Chairman of Punjab Real Estate Agents and Housing Association Mian Tanveer Riaz. He took the oath from all the office bearers and addressed the esteemed dealers as the event’s chief guest.

Rana Qamar-Ul-Zaman was sworn in as President of the Chamber of Property Dealers Association of Rahim Yar Khan, after his recent victory in the unchallenged election for the senior position.

The newly elected president took the opportunity to address his fellow dealers and reaffirmed his commitment to resolving all their issues. In addition, he thanked Zameen.com and Etihad Gardens for supporting and organizing the oath-taking ceremony.

On the occasion, Chairman Chambers of Association Punjab Chaudry Naveed Akhtar addressed the event attendees and used the chance to reaffirm his support for the newly elected office bearers.

Zameen.com’s RSM Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem also took to the stage and thanked Rahim Yar Khan’s entire fraternity of property dealers for their continued support and confidence in Zameen.com and Etihad Gardens’ projects.

In addition to the aforementioned dignitaries, also present at the event were General Secretary Punjab Real Estate Agents and Housing Association Nadeem Qasim Khan, District Chairman Anjuman Tajraan Rahim Yar Khan Mian Abdul Salam, and Zameen.com’s Senior Business Development Manager Syed Adnan Khalil.