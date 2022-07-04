Questions Raised Over Legality of Rs. 50,000 FED Charged From International Passengers

A legal question has been raised about whether the customs officials at the airports were rightly collecting Rs. 50,000 Federal Excise Duty (FED) from Club, Business & First class outgoing international passengers where tickets were issued before July 1, 2022, and FED becomes applicable after July 1.

There were incidents at the airports where the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were collecting Rs. 50,000 FED at the time of boarding of the passengers in cases where tickets were issued before the implementation of the Finance Act 2022.

Tickers were issued before July 1, 2022, and FED was collected from the period of July 1 onwards in the name of recovery of the FED. Obviously, the FED was not applicable before July 1, 2022, at the time of issuance of tickets, but become recoverable from passengers from July 1 because the FED rules categorically said, “If due to some unavoidable reasons excise duty is not collected at the time of issuance of tickets the same shall be charged before boarding of the passenger on the aircraft, a tax official said.

On the other hand, another tax official rejected this viewpoint saying that it’s a matter of interpretation. The airlines can collect FED at the time of travel if the ticket is issued without charge of the FED. Therefore, the FBR’s clarification forms the basis of the collection of the said FED. The rules can be interpreted both ways, he added.

When the tickets were issued before July 1, 2022, there was no Rs. 50,000 FED on tickets. The time of the collection of the FED was before July 1, thus there is no legal justification for recovery of the FED after July 1, another tax expert said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the collection of Rs. 50,000 federal excise duty (FED) from passengers and directed the finance minister to investigate the matter. The PM was angry over complaints about the collection of FED from passengers at airports and ordered the immediate suspension of the FED.

He further expressed dismay over harassment of passengers at airports and stated that it should be stopped immediately and wondered how it was being collected without the approval of the Cabinet.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister also directed the finance minister that refunds should be given to passengers from whom the FED has been collected and wanted immediate implementation of his orders.

Later, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a legal clarification that the enhanced rate of the Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs 50,000 would not be applicable on Club, Business & First class international air tickets issued before July 1, 2022.

The FBR stated that Federal Excise Duty is chargeable on Club, Business First class international air tickets under Section 3 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005. Furthermore, sub-rule(8) of rule 41A stipulates that FED is chargeable at the time of issuance of air tickets. Thus, the enhanced rate of FED on air tickets under the new finance bill 2022 will be chargeable only on international tickets(Club, Business First class) issued on and after 1st July, 2022.

FBR has further clarified that as federal excise duty is chargeable at the time of issuance of air tickets, therefore, the enhanced rate of federal excise duty at Rs.50,000(previously Rs.10,000) is not applicable on the Club, Business & First class international air tickets already issued before 1st July 2022.

On the other hand, some FBR officials contested, on the condition of anonymity, that the customs officials were legally empowered to collect such FED as it is being collected at the time of departure of flight after July 1, 2022. They claimed that the FBR has issued the clarification on the pressure of the PM office, they accused.

Quoting the Federal Excise Rules, they said that according to the Federal Excise Rules, excise duty under these rules shall be charged and collected by the airline itself or through its authorized sales or travel agents at the time of issuance of tickets or at the time of chartering of flights: Provided that if due to some unavoidable reasons excise duty is not collected at the time of issuance of tickets the same shall be charged before boarding of the passenger on the aircraft.” it said.

Federal Excise Rules further said that no airline or person-in-charge of aircraft shall allow any passenger to board the aircraft unless such passenger has paid the excise duty, rules added.