Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro Flagship Phones Launched Starting at Only $598

Xiaomi’s highly anticipated 12S series is finally official including 12S, 12S Pro, and the 12S Ultra. As the names say, these phones are slight upgrades over the previously released Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro and are also the first Xiaomi phones to come with Leica branding.

Let’s have a look at Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro.

Design and Display

Xiaomi 12S maintains the “compact flagship” design from the standard Xiaomi 12. The new phones have the same design as their non-S versions, but with a prominent Leica branding on the main camera setup.

Xiaomi 12S has a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and has support for 68 billion colors, HDR10+, and 1100 nits peak brightness.

The 12S Pro has a much bigger 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that can dial down to 1Hz to save battery. It has 1500 nits peak brightness, 68 billion colors, and more.

Internals and Storage

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro are powered by the most powerful smartphone chipset from Qualcomm known as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Both phones will have the same memory variants including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB.

The software side is covered by Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 on top on both phones.

Cameras

Xiaomi 12S will feature a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. It will be capable of 8K video recording as well as 4K clips at 60 FPS with HDR10+ support, just like the standard Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12S Pro will also have a triple camera, but it will be a trio of 50MP shooters. This will include a main wide-angle shooter, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The selfie camera should be a 32MP snapper on both phones.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity on Xiaomi 12S is 4,500 mAh with support for 65W wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. There is also 5W reverse wireless charging to help you charge your accessories.

Xiaomi 12S Pro has a slightly bigger 4,600 mAh battery with 120W super-fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro cost $598 and $702 in China respectively.

Specifications