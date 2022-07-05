All You Need to Know About Law Admission Test (LAT) 2022

Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced the date for Law Admission Test (LAT), which has been scheduled for 7 August 2022, tentatively, while the last date for online registration has been set for 22 July 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have passed Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) can apply for LAT, while students who are awaiting the result of HSSC are also eligible to apply.

Test Pattern and Syllabus

Division Of Questions Marks Nature of Questions Essay (either in English or Urdu) 15 200 words maximum Personal Statement (either in English or Urdu) 10 200 words maximum MCQs: English 20 Synonyms/Antonyms/Prepositions MCQs: General Knowledge 20 MCQs: Islamic Studies 10 MCQs: Pakistan Studies 10 MCQs: Urdu 10 Vocabulary MCQs: Math 05 Basic Math Total Marks 100 Passing Marks 50

Examination Dates

The test would be held on 7 August 2022 and HEC would communicate the changes regarding their date through their official websites, hec.gov.pk and etc.hec.gov.pk

Applicants who apply for the test would be able to download the roll number slip from etc.hec.gov.pk, stated the HEC.

Test date, time, and venue would be communicated to the applicant via e-mail and SMS. It is to be noted that a printout of the roll number slip, and original CNIC is mandatory to enter the test venue.

Test Centers

The examination would be conducted in all major cities throughout Pakistan, which can be selected by the applicants during registration.

Registration Procedure

HEC has suggested visiting Education Testing Council link for online registration. However, In case of any difficulty during the online registration, HEC has asked to browse onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk, visit HEC Secretariat, or contact HEC regional offices for guidance.

Application submission is a two-step process:

Profile completion using the “My Profile” section. Application submission using the “Law Admission Test” link on the menu panel on the left side of the portal.

Only successfully submitted applications would be considered for LAT and applications in ‘save’ or ‘incomplete’ mode will not be entertained by HEC.

Test fee of Rs. 1250/- is to be deposited in Account No. 1742 7900133401 Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Bank: Habib Bank Limited, Branch Code: 1742.

HEC has recommended downloading bank fee challan while registering for the test.

Moreover, candidates are required to upload the paid and scanned challan, duly stamped by an HBL branch, while completing the application form of the ETC online registration portal to submit the application. The test fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.