Fact Check: Viral Video of ‘Pakistani’ Teacher Beating Child Traced to India

A video of a teacher mercilessly clubbing a small child, supposedly in Gujranwala, Pakistan, sparked anger among social media users who demand strict action against it. However, it was recently confirmed by Indian news sources that the video is actually from Bihar, India.

The video shows a private tuition teacher in the state capital Patna violently hitting a five-year-old child with a large, wooden stick until it snapped. The assault on the child continued despite him crying and begging the teacher to stop. The teacher went on assaulting the child, pulling his hair, and kicking and punching him until he lies motionless on the floor.

Here is the video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Locals reportedly took the child to a hospital and caught the teacher. Meanwhile, the matter is under investigation.

The Chairperson of India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPR), Priyank Kanoongo, tweeted that “a notice has been issued” in this regard.

On the other hand, the owner of the tuition center, Amarkant Kumar, claimed that the teacher ‘Chotu’ suffers from high blood pressure, which led to his violent outburst.