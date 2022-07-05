Balochistan Announces Summer Vacations for Schools in Winter Zone

The Balochistan government has decided to observe summer vacations in all educational institutes in the province’s winter zone districts on account of the prevailing hot weather.

According to the official notification issued by Secretary Balochistan Education Department, all public and private schools in the winter zone districts will remain closed from 13 July, Wednesday, to 22 July, Friday.

The Education Department has also ordered Director Education Schools and MD Education Foundation to ensure complete compliance with the latest directives.

It is worth mentioning here that 8 July, Friday, to 12 July, Tuesday will be observed as Eid-ul-Azha holidays in the province. After taking 5 days off on account of Eid, the students in public and private schools in the province will enjoy another 10 days off on account of the short summer vacation. Overall, students will take 15 days off.

Earlier this year in May, Balochistan Education Ministry announced early summer vacations in schools and colleges in the province’s summer districts due to extremely hot weather in the province.

All public and private educational institutes have been closed since 15 May. They will reopen on 31 July. The academic activities in schools and colleges in summer districts will resume on 1 August.