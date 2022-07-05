New Zealand Announces Equal Match Fee for Men and Women Cricketers

In a historic decision, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that both their men and women cricketers will earn the same amount of match fee for both domestic and international cricket. NZC announced that the new deal will run for the next five years.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Reveals His Salary as PCB Chairman

This is the first time in the history of cricket that women cricketers will earn the same match fee as the men cricketers under a new contract. The move has been made in order to reduce gender inequality in the sport.

According to details, both the men and women cricketers will earn NZ$10,250 per Test match, NZ$4,000 per ODI, and NZ$2,500 per T20I. All cricketers will also earn NZ$800 and NZ$575 for domestic one-day matches and domestic T20 matches respectively.

In a historic decision, @BLACKCAPS has announced that both their men and women cricketers will earn the same amount of match fee for both domestic and international cricket! 👏👏👏#CricketTwitter #prosports #NewZealandCricket pic.twitter.com/0MIwV0suzB — ProSports (@prosports_pk) July 5, 2022

Furthermore, NZC has also announced new contracts for women cricketers with a substantial increase in their wages. The highest-paid women cricketer will earn approximately NZ$163,246 per year which is a massive increase from $83,432 last year. NZC has also increased the wages for the domestic cricketers and the number of women’s domestic contracts has also been increased from 54 to 72 cricketers.

ALSO READ England Cricket’s Security Team to Review Arrangements in Pakistan Next Week

Moreover, the players from both sides will also witness an increase in travel and accommodation allowance. The new deal is set to commence on 1 August.