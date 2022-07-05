Pakistan Leapfrogs India in Updated World Test Championship Points Table

India have lost crucial points in the World Test Championship as they lost to England in the final Test of the five-match series. As a result, Pakistan have moved above India after they lost points due to a slow over-rate in addition to being fined 40% of their match fee.

England, on the other hand, moved further ahead of New Zealand as they registered their fourth successive Test win. England registered a massive win as they chased down a target of 378 with 7 wickets in hand and almost an entire day of the Test remaining.

Former England captain, Joe Root, and middle-order batter, Jonny Bairstow, scored scintillating centuries as they chased down the target comfortably. Bairstow was named the player of the match for his magnificent centuries in both innings.

Meanwhile, Australia are still at the top of the points table with 77.78 percentage of points while South Africa are at the second spot with 71.43 percentage of points. Pakistan are third with 52.38 percentage of points while India have 52.08 percentage of points.

Here is the latest WTC points table: (5 July 2022)