Ramiz Raja Makes Shocking Claim About Death Threats

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has received death threats, urging authorities to bullet-proof his car.

While speaking at a National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination meeting, Ramiz said, “I had a serious death threat. I purchased a vehicle keeping the threat in mind.”

The cricket board chairman attended the NA committee meeting which was presided by the chairman, Nawab Sher, and attended by PCB Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, and NHPC Director, Nadeem Khan.

During the session, where the former cricketer discussed other board issues and affairs, he also stated that the next time he comes in a bullet-proof car, it will be due to a death threat.

“If I come in a bullet-proof car next time, it will be because of a death threat,” he mentioned in front of committee members.

It is important to note that the NA body called the PCB Chairman to a meeting in order to get an update on the board’s operations and the steps they have taken to improve both domestic and international cricket.