Punjab Suddenly Postpones Several First Year Annual Exams

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to postpone several exams of intermediate part-I due to a couple of unavoidable reasons.

The exam schedule has been revised because it was clashing with the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and the by-elections on dozens of seats of the provincial assembly.

According to details, the final exams scheduled for 8 July, Friday, have been postponed due to Eid-ul-Azha. These exams will now be held on 29 July.

Whereas, the final exams scheduled for 16 July, Saturday, and 18 July, Monday, have been postponed due to by-elections. These exams will be held on 27 July, Wednesday, and 28 July, Thursday, respectively.

Here is the revised schedule for the final exams of inter part-I: