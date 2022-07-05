Punjab Suddenly Postpones Several First Year Annual Exams

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to postpone several exams of intermediate part-I due to a couple of unavoidable reasons.
The exam schedule has been revised because it was clashing with the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and the by-elections on dozens of seats of the provincial assembly.
According to details, the final exams scheduled for 8 July, Friday, have been postponed due to Eid-ul-Azha. These exams will now be held on 29 July.
Whereas, the final exams scheduled for 16 July, Saturday, and 18 July, Monday, have been postponed due to by-elections. These exams will be held on 27 July, Wednesday, and 28 July, Thursday, respectively.
Here is the revised schedule for the final exams of inter part-I:
|Subject (Morning)
|Subject (Evening)
|Old Date
|New Date
|Islamic History
History of Muslim India
History of Pakistan
History of Modern World
History and Culture (Islamic Studies Group)
|Geography
Elementary Anatomy and Microtechniques
Basic Medical Sciences
|8 July, Friday
|29 July, Friday
|Civics
Business Mathematics
|Philosophy
|16 July, Saturday
|27 July, Wednesday
|English
|English
|18 July, Monday
|28 July, Thursday