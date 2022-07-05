Punjab Suddenly Postpones Several First Year Annual Exams

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jul 5, 2022 | 11:02 am

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to postpone several exams of intermediate part-I due to a couple of unavoidable reasons.

The exam schedule has been revised because it was clashing with the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and the by-elections on dozens of seats of the provincial assembly.

ALSO READ

According to details, the final exams scheduled for 8 July, Friday, have been postponed due to Eid-ul-Azha. These exams will now be held on 29 July.

Whereas, the final exams scheduled for 16 July, Saturday, and 18 July, Monday, have been postponed due to by-elections. These exams will be held on 27 July, Wednesday, and 28 July, Thursday, respectively.

ALSO READ

Here is the revised schedule for the final exams of inter part-I:

Subject (Morning) Subject (Evening) Old Date New Date
Islamic History

 

History of Muslim India

 

History of Pakistan

 

History of Modern World

 

History and Culture (Islamic Studies Group)

 Geography

 

Elementary Anatomy and Microtechniques

 

Basic Medical Sciences

 8 July, Friday 29 July, Friday
Civics

 

Business Mathematics

 Philosophy 16 July, Saturday 27 July, Wednesday
English English 18 July, Monday 28 July, Thursday

 

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

close
>