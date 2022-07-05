Suzuki Announces Advance Tax Increase for its Cars

The new advanced tax rates on cars have finally taken effect across Pakistan as of July 1, 2022. The government included these taxes to save precious foreign exchange reserves by curbing auto-sector imports.

ALSO READ Police Placed at Bus Stations to Prevent Overcharging as Eid Draws Near

A recent report suggests that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has notified the application of new advance tax rates on its cars. According to details, the tax rate changes are as follows:

Cars Advance Tax Before 2022-23 Fiscal Budget (Rs.) Advance Tax After 2022-23 Fiscal Budget (Rs.) Difference (Rs.) Non-filer Filer Non-filer Filer Non-Filer Filer Alto 15,000 7,500 30,000 10,000 15,000 2,500 Wagon R 30,000 15,000 60,000 20,000 30,000 5,000 Cultus 30,000 15,000 60,000 20,000 30,000 5,000 Swift 50,000 25,000 75,000 25,000 25,000 5,000 Bolan 15,000 7,500 30,000 10,000 15,000 2,500 Ravi 15,000 7,500 30,000 10,000 15,000 2,500

As per a recent report, PSMC set yet another record by selling more than 16,000 cars in June 2022, breaking its previous record of over 15,500 in December 2021. Although the sales breakdown is unknown, reports suggest that the new Suzuki Swift has contributed significantly to the overall increase in sales.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Breaks Yet Another Sales Record in June 2022

Speculations suggest, however, that all carmakers including PSMC will experience a decline in sales due to rising fuel costs, vehicle prices, and a massive increase in tax on car sales. The decline will likely occur by late 2022 or early 2023.

For now, the sales will remain consistent with prior orders still in the pipeline.

Via: Pakwheels