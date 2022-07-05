Xiaomi Redmi 10C Launched in Pakistan for Rs. 29,999

Xiaomi Pakistan has been teasing its new budget phone for weeks and now it’s finally here.

The Redmi 10C is now available in Pakistan in two different memory configurations including 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

Specifications

Redmi 10C is a slight upgrade over the previously launched Redmi 10A. Both phones have the same design, but the Redmi 10C has a larger screen at 6.71-inches and the Snapdragon 680 chip is also an upgrade over MediaTek Helio G25. The base memory variant gets more RAM than before at 4GB (up from 3GB).

The main camera also gets a significant upgrade to 50MP (up from 13MP) and there is also a secondary 2MP depth shooter. It is still capable of 1080p video recording at 30 FPS. The 5MP selfie camera is no different from before.

The 5,000 mAh battery remains unchanged as well, but it now has support for 18W fast charging.

Price and Availability

Redmi 10C is available on Mi Store, Daraz, and Core Cart. The 64GB variant costs Rs. 29,999 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs. 32,999. Keep in mind that the phone is out of stock on Daraz and Mi Store only has the 128GB variant at the time of writing.

Redmi 10C is available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue color options as shown in the image above.