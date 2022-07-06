Pakistanis Willing to Travel to UK Told to Submit Visa Applications ‘As Early as Possible’

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, has urged Pakistanis to submit their visa applications “as early as possible” if they are planning to visit the United Kingdom (UK) this summer.

He explained in a video statement on Twitter that international travel has been resumed after the lifting of travel restrictions, resulting in an increase in the demand for visas, but there is currently a delay in the visa service from Pakistan.

Please apply for your visas as soon as possible if you want to travel this summer. Apkay intzar kayliye shukriya 👇 pic.twitter.com/F1GR4lCl3z — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) July 5, 2022

ALSO READ HEC and USAID to Invite Applications from Female Students for Talent Hunt Program

He mentioned that half a million Pakistanis visit the UK annually and the delays are affecting people’s travel plans and visa processes for the UK not just in Pakistan but around the world. He attributed the slackening firstly to the increase in the demand for visas after the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of travel restrictions, and secondly to the placement of more visa staff to support applicants from war-ravaged Ukraine.

Turner said, “I want to reassure you that we are working as hard as possible with our colleagues at UKVI and Gerry’s to work through the backlog”.

ALSO READ PIA Flight Leaves Without Hajj Pilgrims and Saudi Nationals at Islamabad Airport

He explained, “If you want to travel to the UK this summer, please apply as early as possible and allow at least six weeks from the day you submit your biometrics [and] your fingerprints to Gerry’s for it to be processed”.

Highlighting that many students are planning to go to the UK for their studies, he reiterated that they should apply for their visas “as early as possible”.

Turner also apologized for the situation and added that full details are available on the British High Commission’s website.