HEC and USAID to Invite Applications from Female Students for Talent Hunt Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will soon invite applications from talented female students for the Talent Hunt Program (THP).

THP is merit and needs-based scholarship program funded by USAID. The aim of THP is to provide financial assistance to female students who belong to low-income families and want to pursue higher education at top Pakistani universities.

It also offers entry test preparation to female students with exceptional Matriculation and intermediate results to help them to get admission to medical, engineering, and general universities in the country.

While the HEC will soon announce the date for the opening of the application portal, in the meanwhile, here is all you need to about THP.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be female Pakistani or AJK nationals.

They must belong to a low-income household.

Applicants must have: Secured 80% or more in inter part-I (Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical, and ICS) Secured 70% or more in inter part-I (Social, General Science, Art, and Humanities)

Female students from rural or less developed areas as well as differently-abled students will be given preference.

Selection Criteria

HEC Committee will scrutinize all the applications to determine the eligibility of the applicants. The committee will then formulate merit lists based on the academic record and needs-based criteria mentioned under the THP. In the end, HEC will issue offer letters to top female students subject to the availability of seats.

Benefits

Successful candidates will: