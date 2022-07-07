KP Announces Free Transport for Female Students

Long distances between schools and homes as well as a lack of affordable transport facilities prevent a large number of young girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from pursuing education each year.

In a bid to boost the literacy rate among girls, Chief Minister (CM) KP, Mehmood Khan, has approved free transport for female students in all public sector schools.

According to details, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) will initially launch the initiative under the Parent-Teacher Council (PTC) fund as a pilot project in remote areas of the province.

This, along with other projects, received approval from the CM during a recent meeting of the Education Ministry. Top officials from Education, Law, Finance and Planning Ministries attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CM approved to set up a Centralized Education Board. He notified a joint working group that is tasked with presenting its recommendations within 90 days.

Besides, the CM also allowed ESED to procure water coolers, fire extinguishers, and sports equipment for schools from the PTC fund. He also directed to devise a mechanism for the provision of free wheelchairs to differently-abled students.