Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Expected Across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Azha

Another spell of torrential rainfall is expected across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest advisory issued by the PMD, monsoon currents are continuously entering the country. The currents will weaken in the next 24 hours and will strengthen on the weekend.

ALSO READ Doctors Warn Public to Go Easy on Meat This Eid

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall is expected all over the country from 8 July, Friday, to 12 July, Tuesday.

Rain along with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab from 9-12 July. Heavy rainfall is expected in these regions on 9-10 July.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Sindh and Balochistan on 8-9 July.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that urban flooding is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot on 9-10 July.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt. Announces Shuttle Service for Cattle Markets

During the forecast period, flash flooding is expected in the nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Lasbella while landslides are expected in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu.

While all disaster management authorities have been directed to remain on high alert during the Eid holidays, tourists are advised to exercise precautions in the forecast period, the spokesperson concluded.