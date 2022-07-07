World’s Richest Country Luxembourg Had Only -0.09% Inflation in 2021

The western European country, Luxembourg, is the richest in the world with its high income levels and low unemployment rates and recorded its lowest inflation rate of -0.09 percent last February. As reported by International Business Times, it has a GDP per capita of $135,682.8 with a population of 629,191, which makes it the richest country in the world.

A high GDP per capita, which is a country’s economic output per person, illustrates financial affluence. The World Economic Forum explained that the driving force behind Luxembourg’s high GDP is a large number of people that works in the country while residing in the neighboring countries.

Statista reported that Luxembourg’s highest-ever inflation rate was merely 6.8 percent in May 2022 while prices were skyrocketing the world over.

Luxembourg is a small country, with churches, castles, forests, and highly advanced infrastructure. It is an import-export economy with several industries and a small-scale agricultural sector.