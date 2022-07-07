Pakistan Cricket Team Member Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

Member of the support staff of the Pakistan national cricket team has tested positive upon the team’s arrival in Sri Lanka for their two-match Test series.

According to details, national team sports therapist, Malang Ali tested positive for the virus during the first round of testing as soon as the national team landed in Sri Lanka. Malang has already been shifted to an isolation facility and is in quarantine until he gets a negative Covid-19 result.

The Men in Green arrived in Colombo on Wednesday evening and will commence their practice sessions on Friday after a one-day rest. The national team will play a three-day practice match in Colombo from 11-13 July as part of their preparation for the Test series.

The first Test match between the two sides will be played from 16-20 July at Galle and the second match will be held in Colombo from 24-28 July.

Both sides will be determined to put on a solid showing and earn the maximum amount of points as they aim to finish in the coveted top two spots in the World Test Championship. Currently, Pakistan is ranked third in the points table while Sri Lanka is at the sixth spot.

The Green Shirts have three series remaining in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, one away at Sri Lanka and two at home against England and New Zealand, as they look to qualify for the final at Lord’s next year.