Shaun Tait Heaps Praise on Hardworking Hasan Ali

Pakistan bowling coach, Shaun Tait, has praised Hasan Ali for his efforts and said that although he hasn’t spent much time with him yet, he has observed him closely and believes he is a capable bowler.

“There’s never, never a shortage of hard work, personally, that’s for sure. I think it’s a bit of an illusion, too, because I think I’ve sort of just got a bit of time, obviously, with the boys recently, and I’ve watched them pretty closely, and I think he’s bowling quite well.”

The former pacer further added that fans and media appreciate those bowlers who take wickets.

“So it’s just a matter of taking wickets, right, so if he runs it and takes wickets, the media and the public all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s in great form’. So now we don’t want to think about that too much. They’re all bowling well, so there’s no pressure there.”

In response to a question about the conditions in Sri Lanka, Tait stated that the island country is not a suitable place for the pacers and that Pakistan’s pacers are also unfamiliar with the conditions, but they should go into the game with a positive attitude to take wickets.

“I think obviously it’s not a place renowned for fast bowlers to go and take bags of wickets usually. But I think as a pace bowler you’ve got to go in with a positive mindset. You know, when you get your opportunity to bowl your spell, get it right, take a breakthrough,” he added.