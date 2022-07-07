Sports Board Will Only Sponsor Potential Medal Winning Athletes

According to reports, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to only sponsor athletes that have the potential to win a medal at the upcoming Commonwealth games.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the PSB initially decided to sponsor at least 75% of the 103 Pakistani athletes that will represent the country in the mega event but they decided cut down the number even further due to unknown reasons.

The final list of sponsored athletes will be shared by the PSB with the Pakistan Olympic Association before disclosing it to the public.

PSB released a statement which read:

As per the government policy the PSB will sponsor the athletes having medal potential and excellent performance. However, the POA may like to sponsor more players for the forthcoming Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games.

PSB has also announced cash rewards and incentives for non-sponsored athletes if they bag a medal at the Commonwealth games. The board announced that the athletes will not only be reimbursed for their expenditures but further incentives will also be provided to them.

The 2022 Commonwealth games are scheduled to commence on 28 July in Birmingham, England. A number of Pakistani athletes will feature in individual games while Pakistan will also take part in field Hockey and Women’s Cricket. This will be the first time ever that Women’s Cricket competition will be held at the mega event.