Xiaomi 12 Lite is Launching Worldwide Soon

Xiaomi is about to introduce a mid-ranger to its high-end 12 series of phones. The Chinese brand recently unveiled the 12S series but now we are about to get the rumored Xiaomi 12 Lite for the global market.

The confirmation comes from Xiaomi’s official social media account on Twitter which says that “Xiaomi 12 Lite is coming”.

Xiaomi has not revealed any official details, but the phone has been subject to several leaks in the past which revealed specs as well as hands-on images of the phone.

Specifications

According to leaks, we know that Xiaomi 12 Lite will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It will have 402 PPI pixel density, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chip with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The main camera should be a 108MP sensor with OIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera will be a 16MP shooter capable of 1080p video recording.

Some European retailers have already listed the 8GB/128GB variant for €500, but it is too early to tell if it’s authentic. There is no official launch date yet, but since the teaser campaign has started, we will get more information from Xiaomi soon.