HEC Asks Students Desirous to Return to China to Register Online

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed students, who want to return to China to resume their education after a gap of several months, to register online.

According to details, the HEC has sought fresh information from the students at the request of Chinese authorities. Students are advised to submit their information through an online form before 21 July 2022.

𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 The first batch of Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities, stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19, successfully landed in China on June 20, 2022.

Last month, the first batch of Pakistani students, who had returned to the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic, left for China to resume their education.

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying around 100 students left from the New Islamabad International Airport for Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi Province in central China.

Thousands of Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities were sent back by the Chinese government at the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak in China, which was the ground zero of the COVID-19 outbreak.

For over two years, the Chinese government denied these Pakistani students to return and resume their education despite easing the Coronavirus restrictions in the country.