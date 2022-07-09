Shehroze Kashif Reveals How He and His Partner Survived a Night on the Killer Mountain [Video]

Shehroze Kashif is known as “Broad Boy” because Broad Peak (8,051 m) was the first mountain he summited back in July 2019. Same month three years later, he has earned the title of “Miraculous Mountaineer” after he survived a night on Nanga Parbat, which is dubbed as the Killer Moutain.

On the morning of 5 July 2022, Shehroze scaled Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest peak, with Shehroze becoming the youngest mountaineer (20 years) in the world to achieve the feat.

However, on his way down, things did not go as planned as Shehroze went missing. The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government with special assistance from the Pakistan Army immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

Shehroze along with fellow mountaineer, Fazal Ali, were located by the rescue teams the next morning. They were shifted to the base camp in an Army Aviation helicopter.

After landing at the base camp, Shehroze narrated how he and Fazal survived the night at -45°C on a mountain that is notorious for claiming the lives of over 80 mountaineers.

Here is the video.