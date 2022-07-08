You Can Travel Between Murree and Islamabad for Rs. 100 During Eid Holidays

A recent survey by Gallup Pakistan revealed that Murree is the most preferred destination for tourists this summer season. More than 23% of Pakistanis have planned to visit Murree and tourists are expected to throng the hill station during Eid.

In this regard, the Punjab government has decided to operate a special bus service for tourists planning to visit Murree on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking with the media, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, said that 15 buses will be operated between Islamabad’s Bara Kahu and Murree on all three days of Eid.

The buses will depart from the recently built Green Line Bus stand in Bara Kahu. Passengers will be charged Rs. 100 for a one-way ticket.

DC Rawalpindi added that families will be given tickets on a priority basis. The families will also enjoy a free shuttle service in Murree.

He said that the provincial government’s move will help to reduce the volume of traffic in Murree as thousands of vehicles enter the famous hill station on every festive occasion.