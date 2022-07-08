Govt Forms Committee to Remove Anomalies in Salaries and Pension

The Finance Ministry has constituted an Anomaly Committee to resolve anomalies arising out of the implementation of the revised basic Pay Scales and Pension, 2022.

The notification issued by the Ministry stated that an Anomaly Committee with the following composition has been constituted in the Finance Division (Regulations Wing) to resolve anomalies arising out of implementation of the Revised Basic Pay Scales and Pension, 2022 pertaining to civil employees of Federal Government paid from civil estimates and/or from defense estimates, personnel of armed forces and the civil armed forces (CAF):

Additional Finance Secretary (Regulations), Finance Division (Chairman) Joint Secretary (Regulations), Finance Division. FA (Regulations), Finance Division (Military). Deputy Military Accountant General. Additional Accountant General Pakistan Revenues An Officer of the status of Deputy Secretary from the Interior Division dealing with CAF matters (In CAF cases) Deputy Secretary (R-11), Finance Division (Member/Secretary (pay) Deputy Secretary (R-11I), Finance Division (Member/Secretary (Pension)

All ministries/divisions/departments are requested to identify the bonafide cases of anomalies and refer them, with specific recommendations, to the Member/Secretary, Anomaly Committee, Finance Division, Islamabad up to 30-09-2022.