Aisam-ul-Haq Set to Launch Tennis Talent Hunt Program

Pakistan’s ace Tennis star, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, has announced the country’s first-ever tennis talent hunt program. Aisam stated that he would sponsor 16 of the most talented youngsters selected from the trials and he will be taking care of their coaching and training needs.

The first-of-its-kind talent hunt program is set to be launched in August in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar.

The 42-year-old stated that the aim of the talent hunt program is to identify youngsters who can go on to represent Pakistan in international events and also set a base at the grassroots level for Tennis to prosper in the country.

Aisam took to Twitter to urge the people in the country to join hands with him and contribute to the cause of promoting the sport in Pakistan.

I am super excited to announce the start of Ace tennis talent hunt 🎾programme in Pakistan from August in sha Allah through which 16 juniors from Lahore, Karachi ,Islamabad and Peshawar will be selected and sponsored

Click on the link below to register https://t.co/D2zU1e4yxa

The Ace-Academy Tennis Talent Hunt Program will help in the coaching and provide mentorship to the selected youngsters for a period of 12 months where they will be provided with the tools to accelerate their professional careers.

Aisam is the most successful Tennis player in the country’s history. Aisam is the only Pakistani player to have played in a grand slam final as he finished as the runner-up in US Open Grand Slam on two occasions; once each in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

He is also the only Pakistani to have been ranked within the top 10 of the Tennis rankings. He achieved his career-best 8th rank in the men’s doubles rankings in 2011.