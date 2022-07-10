Motorway Police Fines Thousands of Transporters for Overcharging Passengers on Eid

Transports increase the prices of tickets every Eid. However, they raised the ticket prices to a new record this Eid, citing crippling inflation and unprecedented fuel prices.

Thankfully, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) remained active to ensure transporters do not overcharge passengers who are already overburdened by the prevailing economic crunch.

NHMP checked thousands of public transport vehicles to check whether they have overcharged the passengers. Till Saturday, NHMP took action against 2,283 vehicles whose unsuspecting passengers had been overcharged.

Speaking in this regard, Inspector General NHMP, Khalid Mehmood, said that these vehicles were fined a total of Rs. 1.9 million. The additional fare was returned to the passengers while the remaining amount was submitted to the national exchequer.