Pakistan Announces Hockey Squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The squad was announced after identifying the top performers in the recently held trials in Lahore.

Pakistan’s head coach, Siegfried Aikman, along with four other officials will be a part of the management team while the Men in Green will be led by Mohammad Umar Bhutta for the mega event.

Here is Pakistan’s squad:

Goal Keepers Defenders Midfielders Attackers Akmal Hussain Mubashir Ali Mohammad Umar Bhutta (c) Ajaz Ahmed Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan Amad Shakeel Butt Moin Shakeel Rana Abdul Waheed Hamad-ud-Din Anjum Abdul Mannan Rumman Mohammad Abdullah Junaid Manzoor Afraz Rizwan Ali Ghazanfar Ali Abdul Hannan Shahid Ahmed Nadeem

Team management: Siegfried Aikman (Head Coach), Syed Sameer Hussain (Assistant Coach), Ajmal Khan Lodhi (Manager), Nadeem Khan Lodhi (Video Analyst), Adeel Akhtar (Physiotherapist)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be played from 28 July to 8 August with the first match of the men’s Hockey event taking place on 29 July.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Scotland. The Green Shirts will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on 30 July.