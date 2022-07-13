Punjab to Shut Down Thousands of Schools After They Fail Quality Assurance Test

Thousands of Partner Schools of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) are on the verge of shut down after they failed to clear the quality assurance test of the PEF.

According to details, more than 2,000 PEF’s Partner Schools fear cancellation of registration as they have failed to fulfill the quality criteria laid down by the PEF.

On the other hand, Chairman PEF’s Partner Schools, Adnan Faisal, has announced to stage province-wide protests in case PEF cancels the registration of over 2,000 schools.

The Chairman further claimed that PEF has deliberately failed more than 2,000 schools because it had raised the passing ratio of students from 33% to 40%.

PEF is an autonomous body set up under the PEF Act 1991. The foundation is tasked with promoting education on a non-commercial and non-profit basis in the province.

Under PEF Act-XII 2004, PEF was restructured to encourage the private sector educational institutes to promote education in the province through public-private partnerships.