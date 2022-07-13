PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Off to England for ‘Important Meetings’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, is expected to propose an annual multi-nation tournament in Pakistan to several cricket boards at the upcoming ICC and MCC meetings.

The cricket board chairman, who left for England today with CEO Faisal Hasnain, will attend the MCC meeting on July 15 and 16, as well as the ICC Cricket Committee’s annual meeting from July 23-26.

The former cricketer will also meet with BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, head coach of the England team, Brendon McCullum, and other prominent names on the sidelines of the MCC meeting to discuss various matters.

Ramiz is also expected to persuade other cricket board representatives to send their players to the first-ever Pakistan Junior League, as well as to discuss the Future Tours Programme and a bigger window for the Indian Premier League.

Ramiz Raja’s proposal for a four-nation tournament was rejected by the International Cricket Council earlier this year in a two-day boards’ meeting in Dubai after BCCI’s objection.

Ramiz had previously stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board would oppose the BCCI’s proposal to extend the IPL’s window after Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, made the announcement.