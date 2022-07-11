Lahore’s Shahkam Chowk Flyover is Now Open for Traffic

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has opened the newly-constructed Shahkam Chowk flyover for traffic. The flyover will reduce traffic congestion on Link Canal Road, New Defense Road, and Shahkam intersection.

According to details, Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, had directed LDA to complete the necessary development work on a fast track basis to ensure the opening of the flyover on Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking in this regard, LDA’s Chief Engineer, Mazhar Hussain Khan, said that major development work of the flyover has been completed and only minor work is now pending.

LDA’s Chief Engineer added that the remaining work will be completed in the next 30 days, clarifying that the flyover will remain open and the minor work will be completed side by side with the flow of traffic.

The Shahkam Chowk flyover cost the provincial exchequer a total of Rs. 4.233 billion. The project was launched in July last year. The land for the construction of the flyover was transferred to the contractor in November last year.

The development work gained pace after Eid-ul-Fitr as the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) shut down three high voltage transmission lines of 66 kV, 132 kV, and 220 kV, allowing the construction workers to work without fear of getting electrocuted.