Aamir Sohail Urges Pakistani Pacers to Develop ‘New Skills’ With Old Ball

Former Pakistan captain, Aamir Sohail has urged Pakistani pacers to improve their skills when it comes to reverse swing in order to take wickets in the middle.

Speaking in an interview, the former opener said, “There is definitely room for improvement in Test cricket. We used to rattle opposition batting with our reverse swing in the middle overs.”

Invented by Pakistan’s legendary pacer, Sarfaraz Nawaz, the reverse swing remains a mighty weapon for Pakistani bowlers. The likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis were a nightmare for batting units due to their reverse swing.

While describing the current Pakistani bowlers, Aamir stated that they bowl beautifully with the new ball, but when it comes to the middle, they only take wickets when the ball is reversing.

“They are good with the new ball, good in the middle overs if it’s reversing but when it’s not reversing then they haven’t got anything new.”

Aamir went on to say that if pacers want to use their talent in red-ball cricket and reach new heights, it will be paramount for them to further develop their abilities.

“If our fast bowlers learn the art of working with the old ball then our team will go a long way with the kind of talent we have,” he said.

The Pakistan team is currently in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series scheduled to start on July 16 at Galle International Stadium and the second match will be played in Colombo from July 24.